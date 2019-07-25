July 25 ended one-family rule: Sumsam

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that 25th July is a memorable day for ending the kingdom of a single family from the country.

On this day, the people of Pakistan laid the foundation of ridding themselves of thieves, dacoits, looters and those plundering the national exchequer from the country. It is a bitter lesson for the opposition that the whole nation is celebrating thanks-giving day owing to getting rid of them.

The opposition is celebrating black day on the arrest of their corrupt leaders.

The minister expressed these views in a statement issued here Thursday and said that the general public had rejected the call of the opposition to celebrate black day and did not pay any heed to it. Those kept on enjoying musical chair to run government but now their massive corruption is coming to surface before the people every passing day. On this day, the people crushed the idols of corruption with their power of vote.

Sumsam Bukhari said the PPP was itself running the government in Sindh and for this reason they had no right to stage any protest. He questioned why Sharif family did not give account of their foreign properties. The protest of opposition staged the other day met with failure. Opposition instead of protesting should rejoice Prime Minister’s successful visit to America. The people of Pakistan looked satisfied and happy over due recognition and acceptance of the qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the international level.