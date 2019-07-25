Police chief of Azerbaijan visits CPO Islamabad

Islamabad: The Police Chief of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Gamari along with delegation visited Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and discussed various police related issues during meeting with Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, various security related issues of Azerbaijan embassy in Islamabad were discussed.

On behalf of diplomats of Azerbaijan embassy, the Chief of Azerbaijan police thanked Islamabad police for providing effective security to them. He appreciated Islamabad police over its cooperation and presented IGP Islamabad a shield on behalf of Azerbaijan.

IGP Islamabad also presented him shield and officials from both sides made group photos.