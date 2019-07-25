close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
0ur Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Usman Buzdar

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has offered condolences on the demise of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Controller Asad Abrar. The chief minister, in his message, said late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

