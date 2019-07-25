Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has offered condolences on the demise of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Controller Asad Abrar. The chief minister, in his message, said late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.