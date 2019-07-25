close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

|

Peshawar

 
July 26, 2019

Man arrested for killing boy after assault

CIA Kotwali police arrested a man for killing a 10-year-old boy after subjecting him to abuse in the Batapur area some days back.

Accused Azam Butt had allegedly abused Abdul Subhan in Lakhan Sharif, Batapur, and later bricked him to death. During investigations, DNA tests of many suspects were conducted which led to the arrest of the accused.

