close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Black Day observed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of JUI-F and PML-N activists Thursday observed a Black Day and staged a protest at University Chowk on the call of opposition parties against the PTI-led government. JUI-F leader Qari Aslam and others reached the Varsity Chowk with black flags and banners inscribed with anti-government slogans.

LHC bars HEC from CONDUCTING Law Graduate Assessment Test: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench on Thursday directed the HEC not to hold Law Graduate Assessment Test scheduled on July 28 and submit their reply on August 7. The LHC issued the direction in its interim order on the petition of Mehreen Fatima, who pleaded in the court that HEC had not set up Law GAT Examination Centres in Bahawlpur and Multan. She submitted that it was difficult for the candidates of south Punjab to reach Lahore for the test.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar