Black Day observed

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of JUI-F and PML-N activists Thursday observed a Black Day and staged a protest at University Chowk on the call of opposition parties against the PTI-led government. JUI-F leader Qari Aslam and others reached the Varsity Chowk with black flags and banners inscribed with anti-government slogans.

LHC bars HEC from CONDUCTING Law Graduate Assessment Test: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench on Thursday directed the HEC not to hold Law Graduate Assessment Test scheduled on July 28 and submit their reply on August 7. The LHC issued the direction in its interim order on the petition of Mehreen Fatima, who pleaded in the court that HEC had not set up Law GAT Examination Centres in Bahawlpur and Multan. She submitted that it was difficult for the candidates of south Punjab to reach Lahore for the test.