tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.
The power suspension caused several problems for the residents of various localities of the city.
The power outages also caused water shortage in different areas. The power shutdown also halted business activities in the city.
PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.
The power suspension caused several problems for the residents of various localities of the city.
The power outages also caused water shortage in different areas. The power shutdown also halted business activities in the city.