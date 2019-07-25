Rs650m approved for Mansehra uplift schemes

MANSEHRA: The provincial government has approved an amount of Rs650 million for various development schemes in the district.

“I called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and got sanctioned an amount of Rs650 million, out of which Rs100 million would be spent on tehsil headquarters hospital in Oghi,” Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Fareed, who is chairman of district development advisory committee, told reporters in Oghi on Thursday. He said Rs100 million each would be spent on irrigation, public health and education sectors.

The lawmaker said an amount of Rs150 million would be spent on construction and repair of the bridges in the district. “The government under its tourism promotion programme would explore more tourist attractions in Oghi, which would also create employment opportunities for the locals,” he added.

He said provincial Minister for Tourism Atif Khan would visit Darband and adjoining union councils to enlist some scenic and historic sites for tourist attractions.