Fri Jul 26, 2019
Development of agri technologies stressed

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Rawalpindi : Speakers emphasised to engage the local industry (growers, processors and machinery manufacturers) to develop precision agriculture technologies to meet the regional needs.

They highlighted the involvement of local industry in research, collaboration with academia and research institutions, effective communication, extension and outreach can enhance adaptation of precision agriculture technologies in Pakistan. They also stressed to develop and initiate collaborative research projects between the Experts of University of Prince Edward Island, Canada and Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

