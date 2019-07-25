Volunteer management system launched

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with World Food Programme, has launched the ‘Volunteer Management System’ that will enable PRCS to better manage its volunteer workforce during emergencies and ensure a rapid coordinated response.

A launching ceremony in this connection was held at the PRCS National Headquarters, with government representatives, international NGOs (INGOs), and staff of WFP, IFRC, PRCS and volunteers in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed appreciated WFP’s support in developing the software and training the PRCS staff for its efficient use. “PRCS is moving towards digitalization to optimize its emergency and relief capacities, and development of VMS is one such initiative,” he added. Country Director WFP Pakistan Finbarr Curran said the VMS software will enable PRCS to organize and mobilize the volunteer workforce efficiently and effectively during any emergency or disaster in the country, thus strengthening its organizational capacity to deliver better response in times of need.

The database of VMS will manage volunteer profiles, enabling PCRS to maintain an overview of volunteers’ skillsets and whereabouts. The software also offers online learning and knowledge management opportunities to volunteers to enhance their skills in areas of emergency response and preparedness. It is pertinent to mention that WFP has extended the assistance under its global agreement for strengthening cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). In order to operationalize this global initiative in Pakistan, the two parties have identified four main areas for collaboration: cash-based transfers, Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM), school safety, emergency preparedness and response, supply chain, logistics and warehouse management. Under this initiative, PRCS has signed a MoU with WFP for National Society Development (NSD) covering the above-mentioned thematic areas of intervention.