Aima, khutaba visit new IIU campus

Islamabad : A 35 member delegation of 99th training course for the Armed Forces’ Aima organised by Dawah Academy visited the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU).

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), IIU, welcomed and briefed them about the university through a detailed documentary in Council Hall, Administration Block, New Campus of the University.

During a briefing to the course participants, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily elaborated on the objectives and goals of the varsity.

He apprised the participants about the distinctions of Islamic University in different fields and its contributions in the field of education and society.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily said IIU is one of the leading universities of country that is producing highly qualified talented graduates duly integrated with the teachings of Islam.

He also made them aware of the admission process at IIU.

Dr. Khalily also explained the role and services of IIU academies and constituents units in detail.