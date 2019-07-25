Financing mechanism for tsunami project planned

Islamabad : The Ministry of Climate Change has come up with an innovative financing mechanism for Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) project by offering debt for nature swap.

In this regard, a strategy meeting was chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam in order to devise a mechanism for a debt swap with potential countries.

He was also briefed by the representatives of the UNDP on the proposed mechanism.

After the finalisation, the strategy will be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

While chairing the meeting, the adviser on climate change appreciated the idea and directed the relevant departments to start working on the strategy immediately.

He said Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project will cost Rs125 billion and that Government of Pakistan had allocated an amount of Rs7.5 billion for the current financial year. There was a financing gap of $ 754 Million over a period of four years.

“This is the golden opportunity to bridge the financing gap for the project of utmost importance. Pakistan has already done this practice for education and rehabilitation sectors in the past with Canada, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Belgium,” he said.

The adviser was told that many countries in the world had availed the opportunity of debt swapping for nature with Paris Club and others.

Most of these countries belonged to Latin America and Africa. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s external debt stands at $ 85 Billion while the largest component of the annual budget goes for debt servicing. Swapping of even a billion dollars of debt against TBTT would not only help bridge the financing gap but would also prove a respite amid current fiscal struggle and balance of payment. Further details of the debt swap mechanism will be available once the strategy is finalised.