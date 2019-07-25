Stomach, intestine and liver diseases continuously on the rise

Islamabad : The incidences of stomach, intestine and liver diseases have been continuously on the rise not only in this region of the country but also all across Pakistan though no compact research has ever been done to know the actual reasons behind the phenomenon.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that only one of the major public sector hospitals in the region, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has received over 165,000 patients with stomach, intestine and liver diseases in a year. The Gastroenterology Department of PIMS provided treatment to 165,090 patients from July 2018 to June 2019 at its emergency and outpatient department.

An estimated 75 per cent of the patients reported with acid peptic diseases while 25 per cent of the patients came in gastroenterology OPD with liver diseases including hepatitis, fatty liver and liver cancer.

The PIMS Department of Gastroenterology is working hard to serve patients suffering from stomach, intestine and liver diseases and the data reveals that the number of patients is continuously on the rise for years, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that in last one year, the gastroenterology department has treated as many as 2567 patients suffering from hepatitis C. Majority of patients who reached PIMS with liver diseases were those who had acute hepatitis or chronic liver disease and a number of patients came with shrunken liver or water in abdomen in unconscious state, he said.

Dr. Khawaja who serves in gastroenterology department at PIMS, however was unable to explain exactly the reasons behind rise in number of cases with stomach, intestine and liver diseases. The increase in number of patients may be because of more awareness among public or expansion in catchment area but to know the actual reasons, there must be needed a compact research on national level, he said.

He added the PIMS has been receiving patients even in OPD from almost all areas of the country and from foreign countries as well. The diagnostic tests of all non-affording patients are done free of cost as has been directed by Executive Director PIMS Dr Raja Amjad who visits OPDs and emergencies on regular basis, he said. “Poor and non-affording patients are accommodated through Pakistan bait-ul-mal at PIMS.”

Of course, the burden, incidence of stomach, intestine and liver diseases cannot be minimised and prevention and control of the problems may not be possible at national level without understanding the real reasons behind the rise in number of cases, he said while responding to a query.

Talking of the burden, he said the PIMS gastroenterology department performed well over 35000 endoscopes in a year.