Fri Jul 26, 2019
National book policy to be launched

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Islamabad: Government is working on 10 points agenda for the promotion of book reading habits in country. It is hoped that after the implementation of this 10 point agenda not only the culture of book reading will be promoted but most of the problems faced by publishing industry will be solved also.

This was expressed by Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Education & Professional training and National History & Literary Heritage Division in a special meeting arranged by National Book Foundation, in which a large number of publishers and book sellers of Lahore participated.

Dr. Nadeem, Shafique Malik, Sec. NH & LH Division and Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, MD, NBF were also present in the meeting.

