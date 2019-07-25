Man held for pointing gun at rickshaw rider

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police has arrested the suspect who pointed firearm on a man sitting in a rickshaw with murderous intent. The arrested suspect is also the accused in the murder case of the nephew of the provincial law minister.

Zafar Supari, who arrived at the police station for meeting with the suspect has also been apprehended, he was also wanted by police for showing off firearms over social media. He has close relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi.

According to details, SP Potohar while briefing the City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana said that on Wednesday night; Wasim Sajjad a resident of Islamabad was going from Lalkurti to Bakrmandi in a rickshaw, when near Harley street a car driver tried storming over the rickshaw, Wasim Sajjad tried to talk to him but the car driver started verbally abusing him and then pointed a gun at him with murder intent.

Law enforcement personnel present nearby apprehended the car driver and handed him over to police. The arrested man turned out to be Asad Namberdar, who was accused in murder case of the nephew of the provincial law minister Raja Bashart, though he was released on bail, his brother's Ikhlaq is still in jail in this case, the SP Potohar said.

While the police were registering a case against him in RA Bazaar Police Station, a man named Zafar Supari

also came to the police station who intended to have Asad Numberdar released who has also been a Union Council chairman of a political party.

As the police learned the Zafar Supari is the one who

is also wanted for the crime of showing off illegal firearms over social media and also has relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi, he was also arrested.