Two auto-thieves arrested, 10 vehicles recovered

Islamabad : The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered 10 vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with police team. This team achieved a great success and apprehended two car-lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Amjad son of Sarzameen Khan resident of Nawain Kala District Nowshera and Waseem Akhtar s/o Mubraik Ali and resident of Durgi Rajgan District Chakwal.

The police team also recovered 10 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from areas of Kohsar, Shehzad Town, Golra, Margalla, Tarnol, Aabpara and Ramana police stations of Islamabad and from Lahore too.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration number as follows: Suzuki Mehran (WJ-523), Suzuki Mehran (TK-164), Suzuki Pick Up (PK-134), Toyota Corolla (MLA-717), Suzuki Mehran ( IDM-3656), Honda City ( WE-157), Suzuki Bolan (GK-630), Suzuki Mehran (LED-9473), Suzuki Mehran (LZM-9430) and Toyota Corolla (EW-14).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.

He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.