IAEA names interim chief

VIENNA: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday chose Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta as its acting director general to replace the last chief, Yukiya Amano, who died last week.

“In order to ensure the orderly and smooth functioning of the Agency, the Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr Cornel Feruta as acting Director General,” the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement released after a board meeting.

The race to succeed Amano on a permanent basis will be keenly watched given heightened international tensions over Iran’s nuclear activities.

The UN agency is currently confronted with the unravelling of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which began when President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the agreement in May 2018.

The IAEA is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities to ensure they abide by the terms of the deal.