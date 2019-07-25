Joint opposition marks 2018 polls anniversary as ‘Black Day’

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Thursday observed ‘Black Day’ by holding rallies across the country on the completion of one year to the 2018 general elections which the opposition parties allege were rigged.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in the morning departed from Lahore for Quetta, where a rally was to be organised.

The joint opposition held public meetings in all provincial capitals — Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — together with a demonstration in Islamabad.

While Maryam was to address a public gathering in Quetta, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was to preside over a public meeting in Lahore later in the day.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was to address a rally at Karachi’s Jinnah Ground. The preparations for the public gathering had been completed. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was to hold a rally under the name of ‘Million March’ at Ring Road in Peshawar and party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was to address the rally.

Whereas the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday marked ‘Thanksgiving Day’ to commemorate party’s victory in the July 25, 2018 general elections.