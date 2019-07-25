‘150 migrants missing off Libyan coast’

TRIPOLI: More than 150 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the coast of Libya in what might be the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean this year, aid agencies said on Thursday.

"The sinking took place off the coast of the city of Khoms," some 100 kilometres from Tripoli, said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organisation of Migration in Libya.

About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coastguard, and survivors had reported that about 150 people remained missing, she said.

General Ayoub Kacem, a spokesman for the Libyan navy, said that "134 migrants were rescued and a body recovered, while 115 other migrants are still missing".

"A wooden boat carrying around 250 people, including women and children, sank some five nautical miles from the coast according to witness testimony from the migrants who survived," Kacem said in a statement.

The head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi tweeted that it was "the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year".