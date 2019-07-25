close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
AFP
July 26, 2019

Jordan Ayew signs for Crystal Palace

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

LONDON: Crystal Palace have completed the permanent signing of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew from Swansea, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Ayew, 27, spent last season on loan at the Eagles and will return to Selhurst Park after agreeing a three-year deal with the club.

The fee was reported to be £2.5 million ($3.1 million).

Ayew scored one goal in 20 Premier League games for Palace last season and is looking forward to playing for the club again as the season approaches. “I am very happy, I really enjoyed myself last season,” he told cpfc.co.uk.

