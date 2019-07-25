close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
AFP
July 26, 2019

Pochettino apologises to United after Shanghai friendly

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

SHANGHAI: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apologised to Manchester United but said that he was also annoyed and worried by some challenges in a feisty 2-1 defeat on Thursday.

The supposedly friendly match threatened to boil over at times in sweltering Shanghai, particularly during a bad-tempered first half.

There was a flashpoint between the Premier League rivals when United accused Moussa Sissoko of stamping on winger Daniel James.

Spurs’ attacking midfielder Dele Alli was earlier booked for two nasty challenges and booed off when subbed on the hour.

“It’s true that I was a little bit annoyed about some situations and not happy -- it’s a friendly,” said Pochettino.

“When you are tired and hot, sometimes you are not right and arrive late (to tackle). I apologise on behalf of our players to United.”

But the Argentine said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not blameless themselves. “In the second half they did the same to us,” he said.

