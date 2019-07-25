close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 26, 2019

BD won’t be distracted by Malinga’s farewell: skipper

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

COLOMBO: Stand-in Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Thursday paid tribute to retiring Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga but said the fast bowler’s farewell match would not distract his team from winning.

“I think he is a great ambassador of this game,” Tamim

told reporters Thursday in Colombo, adding that

Malinga’s achievements were “extraordinary”.

“Tomorrow is a special game for him. But one thing is for sure -- when we play against him we will not keep it in our head that it will be his last match and will try to play as hard as possible.

“We will try to win the game for Bangladesh.”

The match also holds special meaning for Tamim, who will make his debut as 14th ODI captain for Bangladesh with Mashrafe Mortaza out injured.

He will lead a new-look team that will also miss the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

Shakib, who made 606 runs and grabbed 11 wickets, has been rested alongside Liton while Saifuddin was ruled out with a back injury.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports