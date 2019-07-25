BD won’t be distracted by Malinga’s farewell: skipper

COLOMBO: Stand-in Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Thursday paid tribute to retiring Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga but said the fast bowler’s farewell match would not distract his team from winning.

“I think he is a great ambassador of this game,” Tamim

told reporters Thursday in Colombo, adding that

Malinga’s achievements were “extraordinary”.

“Tomorrow is a special game for him. But one thing is for sure -- when we play against him we will not keep it in our head that it will be his last match and will try to play as hard as possible.

“We will try to win the game for Bangladesh.”

The match also holds special meaning for Tamim, who will make his debut as 14th ODI captain for Bangladesh with Mashrafe Mortaza out injured.

He will lead a new-look team that will also miss the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

Shakib, who made 606 runs and grabbed 11 wickets, has been rested alongside Liton while Saifuddin was ruled out with a back injury.