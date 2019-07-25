close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Navy begin Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting title defence with a bang

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy started their title race with a bang by winning 15 medals on the first day of 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Thursday.

Navy, the defending champions, won five gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

Sindh won one gold and ASF grabbed two silver medals on the opening day.

In the 50 meter Prone Rifle (men) event, Navy’s Aqib Latif, M Usman, and Ghufran Adil won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the same event for women, Navy’s Sara Saleem, Nadra Raees, and Naheed Saeed won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In Trap (under 25) event, Sindh’s Bilal Yaqoob won gold medal and Usama Zafar of ASF won silver medal, while Navy’s Asim won bronze medal.

In 10 meter Air Pistol event for men, Navy’s Uzair Ahmed and Umer Hameed won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Idrees Rasheed of ASF won silver medal.

In the same event for women, Navy’s Lubna Amin, Ayesha Javed, and Rasam Gul claimed gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In 25 meter Standard Pistol even for men, Navy’s Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Quddus, and G M Bashir won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

The other teams in the championship are Sindh Rangers, KGSSR, RSSC, SSU, Karachi Metropolitan Open

Entries, AGC & RP Korangi, Arabian Gun & Country

Club, Baluchistan, FRA and WAPDA.

There are about 400 shooters playing various Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun events in this championship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports