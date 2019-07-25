Navy begin Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting title defence with a bang

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy started their title race with a bang by winning 15 medals on the first day of 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Thursday.

Navy, the defending champions, won five gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

Sindh won one gold and ASF grabbed two silver medals on the opening day.

In the 50 meter Prone Rifle (men) event, Navy’s Aqib Latif, M Usman, and Ghufran Adil won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the same event for women, Navy’s Sara Saleem, Nadra Raees, and Naheed Saeed won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In Trap (under 25) event, Sindh’s Bilal Yaqoob won gold medal and Usama Zafar of ASF won silver medal, while Navy’s Asim won bronze medal.

In 10 meter Air Pistol event for men, Navy’s Uzair Ahmed and Umer Hameed won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Idrees Rasheed of ASF won silver medal.

In the same event for women, Navy’s Lubna Amin, Ayesha Javed, and Rasam Gul claimed gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In 25 meter Standard Pistol even for men, Navy’s Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Quddus, and G M Bashir won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

The other teams in the championship are Sindh Rangers, KGSSR, RSSC, SSU, Karachi Metropolitan Open

Entries, AGC & RP Korangi, Arabian Gun & Country

Club, Baluchistan, FRA and WAPDA.

There are about 400 shooters playing various Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun events in this championship.