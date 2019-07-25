WAPDA thrash Punjab, Army hammer KP

KARACHI: WAPDA hammered Punjab, Army thumped KP, while SSGC demolished PAF in their matches of the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium on Thursday.

Five matches were played on the third day of the championship.

In the first match, a strong WAPDA thrashed Punjab 5-0.

WAPDA scored their opening goal in the 3rd minute when Ashar Tariq darted in on a penalty corner. He scored his second in the same manner in 47th minute.

Despite strong resistance from Punjab defenders, who thwarted many attempts by their experienced rivals, WAPDA still managed to find the net on three more occasions and win the game comfortably.

The difference in quality of regional and domestic sides was once again highlighted in the match between Army and KP which the former won 7-2.

Army found the net just 2 minutes after the start of the match when Awais Ahmed scored a field goal. Arsalan Roy then netted the first of his three goals for Army in the 5th minute.

Saeed scored for KP on a penalty corner in the second quarter and then netted again in the third quarter but it didn't prove enough to challenge Army in the end.

A tight contest was being expected between SSGC and PAF but it turned out to be a one-sided affair as SSGC romped to a 7-1 victory.

PAF took lead in the first quarter when forward Afraz scored a field goal. However, SSGC soon equalised through Mubashir Ali's penalty corner goal.

Mubashir then went on to complete his brilliant hat-trick and finish the match with five goals.

The match between Navy and WAPDA (Whites) ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw with both the teams displaying some superb stick-work.

Mohammad Sabir of Navy opened to scoring with a penalty corner goal in the 2nd minute of the game. They finished the first quarter leading 1-0.

But Rana Waheed equalised for WAPDA (Whites) in the 28th minute to bring the game back to life. Navy then regained lead when Akbar Ali scored in the 33rd minute. A tense last quarter saw some intense field play before Mohammad Iqbal of WAPDA (Whites) levelled the score with a last-gasp effort in the 59th minute.

The last match of the day between Railways and PQA ended in another exciting 2-2 draw.

Railways played well in the first quarter. Farhan Tariq put them ahead in the 11th minute through a beautiful centre field goal.

But PQA raised their game in the second quarter. Haris dragged the ball into the net from left flank to equalise for them.

Railways then took a well-deserved lead when Rizwan Ali scored on a penalty corner. However, PQA made a wonderful comeback with their forward scoring a late goal to salvage a draw for his side.