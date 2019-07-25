Nutritious?

Fruits are healthy and affordable in most localities. They are filled with necessary vitamins and minerals as well as having antioxidant effects. Therefore, fruits should be a part of one’s daily diet. Sadly however, this gift of nature is being negatively by the unscrupulous practices of mass production. They use chemical agents to make them ripen faster, prefer size and colour over taste and how healthy it is to consume to fulfil market demands. Calcium carbide is one such agent which helps trigger the ripening process but at the same time it also has several other damaging effects. Calcium carbide is a carcinogen, which contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus hydride. Consumption of fruits ripened with this results in acute and chronic ailments including food poisoning, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, dizziness memory loss and seizures etc. So by buying such fruits that cannot hold up to human food safety guidelines it is the equivalent of buying poison.

Considering these adverse effects, the use of calcium carbide as a ripening agent had been banned worldwide many years ago but in Pakistan this unethical practice is still practised widely. In this regard, calcium carbide has been banned as ripening agent as per PPFR 2018 by the Punjab Food Authority. Inspections and special raids were also carried out by the director general of the PFA to ensure compliance with regulation. Furthermore, awareness seminars and sessions for fruit sellers were also arranged by the PFA to spread awareness at large scale. Such initiatives should be supported to nurture healthy generations before it’s too late to reverse such damaging side effects.

Usama Pervez

Lahore