close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 26, 2019

Fine payment

Newspost

 
July 26, 2019

This refers to the article ‘2019: the unspeakable’ (July 24) by Babar Sattar. I feel that the writer has given a logical and thorough examination of the legal aspects of the Reko Diq case. Our time is running out to get around to paying the huge amount of penalties which our economy can barely afford.

The government should negotiate with the TCC about the continuation of the job on mutually agreed terms. The benefits would cover the losses accrued due to unfortunate decisions made in the past.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost