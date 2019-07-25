JI Karachi chief demands judicial commission

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naim-ur-Rehman on Thursday demanded to constitute a judicial commission for the completion of the K-IV bulk water supply scheme.

He said if the commission could not be formed then the project should be handed over to the National accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the reasons for delay in the project for more than 12 years, according to a statement issued by the JI.

The chief said that the people of the city were facing acute water shortage despite the protests held against water scarcity.

He said the provincial government and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board paid no heed to their repeated protests and no action was taken against the concerned authorities.

Rehman said there was no equitable water distribution system and claimed that with the collusion of KWSB officers, water theft was taking place and tanker mafia was being supplied water regularly to make millions of rupees.

He said when people took to the streets against water shortage, they were tortured by police, adding that the citizens pay huge taxes on all the utility services but still they were deprived of basic civic amenities.

The government and the Karachi Mayor were least bothered about heaps of garbage in the city due to which health of the citizens was getting worse everyday.

Lashing out at the K-Electric, he said they had installed such metres that run fast and the poor citizens were becoming victim, but the KE was making billions of rupees.