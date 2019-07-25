Man awarded life in prison for ransom kidnapping

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced a man who was accused of kidnapping for ransom to life in prison. Aijaz, alias Vicky, was found guilty of kidnapping a man named Farhan Ali from Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi on October 29, 2009.

According to the prosecution, the accused had demanded Rs2 million from Ali’s family for his release. The family negotiated and Rs250,000 were paid to the kidnappers the very next day at Paracha Chowrangi in Shershah.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed that acting on a tip-off, they arrested the accused along with his accomplices Abdul Ghaffar, Amir Qureshi and Rana Khalid Mehmood while they were travelling in a stolen car in Saeedabad on November 13 the same year.

The AVCC said that arms, ammunition and mobile phones were confiscated from the suspects and they were taken into custody for interrogation. The mobile phone found on Aijaz carried a SIM card that was used to make extortion calls.

In his statement to the court, the accused had denied the allegations levelled against him. He said the witnesses brought against him were interested (one who has a motive to falsely implicate an accused person) and deposed against him on the insistence of the police. His lawyer Shamuz Zaman argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and the police.

The prosecutor, Tahir Bano, argued that the witnesses had identified the accused as a kidnapper and that there was no reason for the police to victimise him. She said that two accused had already been convicted in the case by an ATC in 2013.

The judge, Muneer Bukhsh Bhutto, observed that the prosecution had successfully established its case against Aijaz beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt, so the accused stood guilty of the offence. He awarded the accused life imprisonment (25 years) for kidnapping and seven years for possessing an unlicensed weapon.

The case had been registered under Section 365-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 13-D of the Arms Ordinance, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, at the Saeedabad AVCC police station.