‘Over one million books’ featured at 24-hour book sale at Expo Centre

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, a project of Malaysian booksellers, was inaugurated in Karachi on Thursday for the first time, following its earlier success in Lahore.

The book fair, which started in Malaysia in 2009 and has travelled to many countries since then, offers books at discounted rates. Thursday was the VIP day of the book sale, which is being held at the Karachi Expo Centre, and it will be open for the public from 9pm today (Friday) till August 5.

A unique feature of the sale is that it will keep running for 24 hours a day so that book lovers can visit it at any time of their convenience.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman and chief organiser of the event Awais Akhtar Butt inaugurated the event and invited the people of Karachi to check out books at the sale.

The organisers claim that the 11-day book sale offers over a million books of various genres in English with the discounts of 50 to 90 per cent on their retail prices. Entrance to the event is free.

“Reading contributes to growth of the mind. Books fuel our imagination and compel us to become better thinkers. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale brings greater accessibility to affordable books to people and we are really happy to bring it to Karachi,” Butt said.

A large number of books for children were also seen at the book sale on the VIP day, including a series of ‘magical books’, also known as ‘augmented reality books’, which use technology to give children a magical experience.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has also initiated a project through its corporate social responsibility arm, Red Readerhood, to donate brand new English books to those who are in need of them.

All books collected through this initiative during the sale would go to the Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission, which has been establishing libraries to advocate for total literacy and quality education for Pakistanis.

Karachiites can also find an array of Urdu language books at the sale from local publishers such as Children’s Publications, Az Corp Entertainment and Maktab Atul Madinah.