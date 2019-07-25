Dolmen Mall hosts one last summer camp for children going Back to School

aKarachi: After a fulfilling summer break, it can be hard to adjust from fun filled days to a fast paced school year that is why our destination of choice, Dolmen Mall hosts a Back to School Summer Camp event for children annually at all three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road and Hyderi. Getting the kids prepared mentally and excited to join their new class is the main purpose of the event. This year, it’s not just a prep for school event rather one last summer camp for all the kids and their parents before their schools start.

From 26th to 31st July, Dolmen Malls will be celebrating a “Back to School Summer Camp” for kids encouraging them to live their dreams and be all they can be through Kids Style Walk. Annually, the Back to School bash attracts superheroes, princesses and future leaders. This year again the kids are pumped up to channel their imagination on the Dolmen ramp as little divas and junior fashionistas, to play games & win prizes, get school ready with Bembel, Liberty Books, Adidas, Miniso, Carrefour and many other outlets offering exciting discounts.

Dolmen Mall is collaborating with Drama Mama, a popular play group and Dot & Line, an after school academy to be Math and English experts to organize a play and host exciting trivia along with it. Dolmen Mall will also be giving summer surprise of goodie bags to all the kids who come.

The event has interesting pop-up activities planned all across the malls including fun photo booths and a thrilling playground within the mall with games like Jenga, Mini Golf, Car Racing and Net Cricket. Not only this, kids can enjoy coloring, face painting, storytelling and digital competition with lots of gifts. With a wide array of international and local brands supplying socks, shoes, books, bags and essential school supplies, leading brands came forth with Back to School deals, discounts and unlimited choices of essentials. Sindbad’s and Sindbad Xtreme are also participating with exciting activities and giveaways to welcome all the kids.***