‘Hepatitis belt’ dangerously increasing across Pakistan, seminar told

“We are living in a very alarming condition where the ‘hepatitis belt’ is dangerously increasing in Pakistan in areas like southern Punjab, northern Sindh, upper Sindh district and the adjunct areas of Balochistan,” said Prof Zaigham Abbas, head of the Department of Gastroenterology at the Ziauddin University & Hospital.

“In Punjab, a large number of people are living with the viral hepatitis C. It is the common type of hepatitis among the people of the province.”

Prof Abbas was addressing an interactive public awareness session titled ‘Find the Missing Millions’ in connection with World Hepatitis Day at the Dr Ziauddin Hospital. Earlier, an awareness walk was also organised to sensitise the public about the disease.

In his informative lecture, Prof Abbas focused on the hurdles that are faced in hepatitis cure as well as the importance of screening and early diagnosis.

“In Pakistan 4.8 per cent of hepatitis C cases have been exposed, which means 9.5 million to 10 million people are afflicted with hepatitis C. Moreover, 2.5 per cent of the population is afflicted with hepatitis B, which means we have approximately 5 million people who have been diagnosed with hepatitis B.”

He said Pakistan is a country where, unluckily, all five hepatitis viruses are present, adding that it is quite obvious that the hepatitis virus directly attacks the patient’s liver.

“If the liver does not work properly, there are many chances of the patient being afflicted with diseases like ascites (fluid in the abdomen), portal hypertension (increased blood pressure in liver sinusoids), cirrhosis (shrunken liver), liver cancer and kidney failure.

“To keep ourselves safe from the viral hepatitis, we should avoid using unsterilised equipment and used syringes and shaving razors, and avoid touching the blood drops of other hepatitis victims.”

Dr Khurram Baqai, gastroenterologist at the Dr Ziauddin Hospital, stressed the need of taking preventive measures to control this epidemic in the country. “There is a need of case finding and proper management of patients.

“Majority of the people endure this infection in health care settings without being aware of it. The disease is called a silent killer because many patients remain undiagnosed and untreated for many years before developing complications and dying.”

Ziauddin University Registrar Capt (retd) S Waqar Hussain said: “According to WHO, an estimated 20 million deaths will occur globally between 2015 and 2030. We need to end this hepatitis-related taboo. We can do this by training the medical staff on early detection of the disease and by providing proper guidelines to the public.”