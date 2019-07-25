Karachi may receive 60-80mm rain on Monday and Tuesday, warns PMD

Weather turned pleasant in Karachi in the early hours of Thursday after light rain or drizzle occurred in various parts of the city under the influence of low-level clouds. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the first ‘good spell’ of monsoon rain was likely in the city on Monday and Tuesday that could cause urban flooding.

“A low pressure area [LPA] is likely to develop over Indian Rajasthan on Saturday evening and under the influence of this low pressure area, we are expecting some good rain in the lower Sindh, including Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad as well as Karachi,” said Chief Meteorological Officer Sindh Sardar Sarfraz while talking to The News.

PMD officials, however, said the light rain in the wee hours of Thursday was a result of a unique coastal phenomenon of Karachi and the actual monsoon rain was expected on Monday and Tuesday.

“Light rain and drizzle is also likely tonight [Thursday night] and Friday morning but this is due to low-lying sea clouds that have started moving towards Karachi after the resumption of sea breeze,” Sarfraz said, adding that weather was likely to remain cloudy today (Friday).

PMD officials maintained that monsoon currents from the northern parts of the country, which had already caused heavy rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and central parts of the country, were likely to move towards southern Punjab and upper Sindh and under their influence, rain was expected in Larkana, Sukkur and the adjoining districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

“As far as Karachi is concerned, existing conditions and weather models indicate that Karachi could witness around 60-80 millimetres of rain at the start of the next week,” Sarfraz said. He warned that any spell of rain could create ‘urban flooding’ like situation in Karachi in a short span, especially in low-lying areas of the city.

He said the Met Office had advised the city administration to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures for Monday and Tuesday.

Some leading international weather forecasting websites and experts have also predicted rain in south-east Pakistan, including Karachi, between Sunday and Tuesday. They have further predicted two low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal back to back that will likely move towards Karachi.

“A monsoon low will form near #Bihar & #WestBengal next day or 2, then track W to enhance rainfall from #MadhyaPradesh to #Rajasthan, #Gujarat and SE #Pakistan, including #Karachi this weekend into early next week. Another low can form over the northern BOB later next week,” Jason Nicholls, international forecasting manager for accuweather.com, tweeted on Wednesday.

In another tweet on Thursday, Nicholls said: “Another monsoon low can form over the northern BOB next week, then track westward across central and northern #India late next week & next weekend. This low has a chance to strengthen to a well marked low or depression.”

Meanwhile, the relevant departments have been directed by the authorities to take measures to deal with possible rain emergency.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani directed the officials concerned to be fully prepared to perform their duties to meet the challenges of rain emergency. He asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and other departments to implement a contingency plan and accelerate cleanliness and desilting of all nullahs prior to the monsoon rain.

The Pakistan Army also briefed the meeting about their plans and arrangements for the upcoming rainy season, and offered their technical support and assistance to provide basic training and refresher courses to the provincial government officials.

A press statement from the Commissioner Office said all the nullahs had been cleaned before the monsoon, and the cleanliness work would be repeated if needed. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district municipal corporations and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board also briefed the meeting about their rain arrangements.

Shallwani urged the deputy commissioners and other officials to play their due role to implement the plan prior to the rainfall. He said it was a primary duty of the deputy commissioners to coordinate with the civic agencies. He also stressed that all rain drains should be cleaned from filth and all kinds of encroachments over them removed in the city.

He also stressed the need for basic training and refresher courses for all operational staff of all the relevant departments. He asked all the civic agencies to send their staff list to the Pakistan Army.

The army, he said, would facilitate and assist the district administration in rescue and relief operation if needed after the rainfall.

The various civil defence and fire departments of different agencies would also remain on standby, and they would also send their technical staff for training. Shallwani directed K-Electric officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city as recently the KE had major breakdowns after a mild rainfall in the city.