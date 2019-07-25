Mayor briefs local govt secy on KMC’s financial problems

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday held a meeting with Sindh Local Government Secretary Khalid Haider Shah on directives of the Supreme Court to arrive at solutions for enhancing the revenue of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The meeting, which was also attended by Sindh Finance Secretary Najam Shah and other officers of the local government department and the corporation, looked into the expenditures of the KMC and various hurdles that it was facing in the completion of its development schemes.

The mayor briefed the meeting’s participants on the powers of the KMC and its revenue-generating departments under the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013. He explained to them how difficult it was to run the KMC with such limited departments that generated revenue.

Akhtar said if only the KMC was provided with its share from the Octrai Zila tax, 80 per cent of its financial issues would be resolved.

He also distributed copies of a notification in which the Sindh government had distributed revenue-generating departments of the KMC to other civic bodies under the SLGA.

The mayor lamented that the share of revenue provided by the Sindh government to the KMC was not enough as the municipality could not even pay complete salaries to its employees with that money. He also highlighted that it was not easy for the KMC to release pensions to its pensioners.

The KMC was under the Sindh government and the local government department should protect financial interests of the municipality, the mayor said. He asked the local government secretary to ensure that the KMC had full control over all of its revenue generating departments.

Khalid inquired about the fire and human resource (HR) departments of the KMC. He said in order to strengthen any organisation, it was necessary to improve its HR department, to which he was briefed that there had been no upgrade in the KMC since 2010 and they municipality had curtailed expenditures on its HR and other non-development areas.

The local government secretary was also told that after the demolitions of various markets of the KMC, its revenue had declined.

Both the secretaries assured the mayor that the KMC’s financial problems would be presented before the chief minister. They also asked the corporation to submit its issues to the local government department in writing.

It was decided in the meeting that the issue of pensions would be resolved on an emergency basis.