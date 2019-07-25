Murad orders releasing Rs600m for NICVD’s new paediatric wards

Sindh’s chief minister on Thursday approved releasing Rs600 million for the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) of the last financial year for starting new paediatric wards.

Chairing a meeting to resolve all the outstanding issues of the NICVD, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah asked the health department for a summary for constituting a new governing board for the cardiac institution.

The chief executive also directed the NICVD to start establishing cardiology units at the district headquarter hospitals (DHQs) across Sindh because no more satellite centres of cardiac hospitals were required anywhere in the province.

NICVD Executive Director Prof Dr Nadeem Qamar told the CM that every year in Pakistan 40,000 children are born with heart diseases, while his hospital has the capacity of treating 60,000 patients a year.

At this the chief executive said it meant that the NICVD was providing treatment to children from the entire country and even to the patients of the neighbouring Afghanistan.

CM Shah directed Health Secretary Saeed Awan to move a summary for constituting a new governing board for the NICVD. He also directed the hospital’s executive director to help establish a cardiac unit in every DHQ.

“Now I don’t want to establish more satellite centres of the NICVD, so every DHQ must have its strong, efficient and well-equipped cardiac unit,” he said.

He also said that in accordance with the request of the NICVD, an additional grant of over Rs3 billion would be provided for Nawabshah, Mithi, Khairpur and Lyari. He directed the hospital’s executive director to conduct an audit of its accounts.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and other relevant officers of the finance department.

Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge

Chairing a high-level joint meeting of the irrigation department, water experts, consultants, the works department’s engineers, and stakeholders and locals of District Kandhkot-Kashmore at the CM House, Shah approved the alignment of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge located 60 kilometres upstream of the Sukkur Barrage.

The meeting was told that the first hydraulic study was conducted at the Irrigation Research Institute, Nadipur Lab on March 28, 2018. The irrigation department had expressed reservations on the bridge’s location that was given in the RFP and, subsequently, in the concession agreement.

The irrigation department proposed a new location, which was about 14 kilometres upstream from the original bridge. The CM constituted a joint expert committee and tasked it with evaluating the bridge location options and recommending the most suitable one.

The joint expert committee comprises officials from the NED University, the Mehran University, the irrigation department and the works & services department. After detailed deliberations, the body will recommend the original location in accordance with the RFP.

The works & services department had signed a concession agreement in May 2018 with a private company, SPV, which has created the Ghotki-Kandhkot Road & Bridge Company.

The concessioner submitted the hydraulic model study from Nadipur Lab to the works & services department based on the final proposed location for further action.

The model study proposed the bridge for two kilometres. The total width of the river at that place is nine kilometres. It means that there would be a four-lane two-kilometre-long bridge and five kilometres of approaching roads on both sides.

It was observed that during 2010 flood water spilled over the Tori Bund, so the chief executive decided that all the embankments located near the bridge would be strengthened.

The CM directed the works & services department and the irrigation department to send the bridge project to the Indus River Commission (IRC) for approval. The work will be started as soon as the IRC approves the project.

The chief executive said that the bridge would be a gift for the transporters from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, as well as for the people of all the nearby districts of the adjoining provinces.