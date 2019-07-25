Man, woman held for posing as intelligence agency officers

A man and a woman were arrested in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday for posing as officers of an intelligence agency.

According to police officials, the suspects were identified as Farhan and Sabra Banu. They were arrested near the Misri Shah Shrine in DHA by the Darakshan police.

The police claimed that the two pretended to be officers of a spy agency. The police also seized arms, passports, grenades and a vehicle from their possession. Further investigations are under way.