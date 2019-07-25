Wall collapse kills minor girl

A minor girl died and two others were injured when a wall of a house collapsed on Thursday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in Mehran Town in Sector 37/7 within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Reacting to the information, the police and volunteers from different organisations reached the site of the incident. The victims were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where five-year-old Safia, daughter of Ahmed, succumbed to her injuries while six-year-old Kaleem and eight-year-old Abdul Kareem remained admitted to the hospital. The family took away the body of the deceased without medico-legal formalities while the injured children were termed out of danger.

The police said that the children were playing in a street when the wall of an empty plot suddenly collapsed on them.

Four-year-old injured

A four-year-old boy, Saifullah Shahzad, was injured when a wall of a house collapsed in Baldia Town, Sector 9, within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

Warehouse catches fire.

A cloth warehouse on Suparco Road in Baldia Town caught fire due to unknown causes at around 2:15am on Thursday. A fire brigade spokesperson said that on receiving the news, four fire tenders from different stations, including Lyari and Nazimabad, were dispatched immediately.

Later, three more fire tenders were sent with a water bowser to assist in extinguishing the flames, and seven water tankers were on standby in case of a water shortage. After over six hours of efforts, the fire was put out, and no lives were lost.

The spokesperson explained that the reason the fire had been so intense was because of the various bundles of cotton left inside the factory that helped spread the flames, resulting in millions of rupees’ worth of cotton turning to ash.