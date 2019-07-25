UTP dies at CHK

An ailing under-trial prisoner (UTP) being treated at the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) died on Thursday.

Police officials said the deceased prisoner, Rana Zahid, had been incarcerated at the Karachi Central Jail from where he was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The prisoner was arrested by the SITE Superhighway police for his alleged involvement in a terrorism case. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.