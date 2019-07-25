PTI lawmaker booked for threatening cop

An MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was booked by the police on Thursday after a video went viral on social media showing him threatening a cop on duty.

An FIR No 186/19 under the sections 147/148/149/506B/504 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered on behalf of the state against the PTI legislator, Malik Shahzad Awan.

The case was registered four days after the PTI lawmaker threatened a policeman against extorting businessmen and traders in Saeedabad Sector 9, Pakora Chowk in Ittehad Town. In the video of the incident that was widely shared on social media, the MPA could be seen and heard threatening the cop, Head Constable Akhtar Tanoli.

SHO Pervez Ahmed Bhutto said a case had been registered against the PTI MPA but he had not been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Awan announced that he would be surrendering to the police. He, however, termed the case baseless and said that he would not allow corrupt elements within the police force to continue extortion, smuggling, drug peddling and land grabbing in Baldia Town and commit excesses against its innocent residents.

“I am not afraid of the case,” the PTI MPA told The News. He added that corrupt policemen wanted to target him because he opposed their involvement in drug peddling.