Cut-off rate of 3-year PIB up 55bps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The cut-off rate of three-year Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) increased 55 basis points to 14.25 percent as the government conducted the first PIBs auction on Wednesday after signing $6 billion International Monetary Fund program earlier this month.
The cut-off rate remained unchanged for 5-year bond. The rate was down 15 basis points for 10-year bond compared to the previous auction held on Jun 26.
The government collected Rs120 billion, Rs55 billion and Rs25 billion in 3-, 5-, and 10-year PIBs at cut-off rates of 14.25 percent, 13.8 percent, and 13.55 percent, respectively.
Out of total participation of Rs700 billion, the government fetched Rs201 billion – 29 percent of the bid amount in fixed rate PIBs. In 10-year floater PIBs, the government raised Rs84 billion out of total participation of Rs128 billion at 75 basis points above benchmark rate.
KARACHI: The cut-off rate of three-year Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) increased 55 basis points to 14.25 percent as the government conducted the first PIBs auction on Wednesday after signing $6 billion International Monetary Fund program earlier this month.
The cut-off rate remained unchanged for 5-year bond. The rate was down 15 basis points for 10-year bond compared to the previous auction held on Jun 26.
The government collected Rs120 billion, Rs55 billion and Rs25 billion in 3-, 5-, and 10-year PIBs at cut-off rates of 14.25 percent, 13.8 percent, and 13.55 percent, respectively.
Out of total participation of Rs700 billion, the government fetched Rs201 billion – 29 percent of the bid amount in fixed rate PIBs. In 10-year floater PIBs, the government raised Rs84 billion out of total participation of Rs128 billion at 75 basis points above benchmark rate.