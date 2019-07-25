Cut-off rate of 3-year PIB up 55bps

KARACHI: The cut-off rate of three-year Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) increased 55 basis points to 14.25 percent as the government conducted the first PIBs auction on Wednesday after signing $6 billion International Monetary Fund program earlier this month.

The cut-off rate remained unchanged for 5-year bond. The rate was down 15 basis points for 10-year bond compared to the previous auction held on Jun 26.

The government collected Rs120 billion, Rs55 billion and Rs25 billion in 3-, 5-, and 10-year PIBs at cut-off rates of 14.25 percent, 13.8 percent, and 13.55 percent, respectively.

Out of total participation of Rs700 billion, the government fetched Rs201 billion – 29 percent of the bid amount in fixed rate PIBs. In 10-year floater PIBs, the government raised Rs84 billion out of total participation of Rs128 billion at 75 basis points above benchmark rate.