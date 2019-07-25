Weekly inflation up 0.48 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 18 for the combined income group witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent as compared to the previous week.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 264.40 points as against 263.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group increased to 243.85 points from 242.74 points in the last week, showing a growth of 0.46 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.62 percent, and it increased by 12.88 percent for the lowest income group. The weekly SPI has been computed with base yea of 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 per month increased 0.46, 0.47, 0.50 and 0.50 percent, respectively.