close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $14.862 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by 2.53 percent or $387 million during the week ended on July 19, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.862 billion, compared with $15.249 billion in the previous week. Reserves held by the SBP decreased by $389 million to $7.611 billion, due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.250 billion from $7.247 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business