Forex reserves fall to $14.862 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by 2.53 percent or $387 million during the week ended on July 19, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.862 billion, compared with $15.249 billion in the previous week. Reserves held by the SBP decreased by $389 million to $7.611 billion, due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.250 billion from $7.247 billion.
