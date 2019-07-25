Gold prices up Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs200/tola to reach a new all time high on Thursday.
Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates increased in the local market to Rs84,400/tola from Rs84,200/tola on Wednesday.
Similarly, 10 grams of gold prices rose Rs189 to Rs72,360. In the international market, gold rates witnessed an increase of $1/ounce to $1,427/ounce.
