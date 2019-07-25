Karandaaz plans £19.5 million finance for SMEs

ISLAMABAD: A UK-funded firm Karandaaz plans to provide £19.5 million financing to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan during the current fiscal year.

This funding will be provided for various programmes through partner financial institutions.

Karandaaz is a joint venture of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) and Bill & Melinda Foundation with committed funding of £187 million for providing financing to SMEs, microcredit and other innovative ideas for financial inclusion till 2024.

In an interactive session with The News on Thursday, Karandaaz team including, Senior Manager Communication Haroon Shuaib talked about different issues for promoting SMEs in Pakistan.

Chief Investment Officer Navid Goraya said banks were wiser than before and it was hoped that they were not going to face this current situation on the pattern of 2008, when Non Performing Loans (NPLs) had emerged as an issue for them.

Now the banks, he said, were ready to make adjustments before witnessing any jump in the figures of NPLs. He said the SME sector was already making adjustments and cited examples that the auto sector was really taking all out measures to ensure adequate supply chain financing and indigenisation of different parts, keeping in view rising discount rates and pressures on exchange rates.

Goraya said under the context of hiking discount rates, the banks would place all required prerequisites to avoid ballooning of NPLs.

“We are exploring possibilities for establishing strategic cooperation with regulators, including SECP and State Bank of Pakistan,” he said, and added that among various innovations being undertaken by Karandaaz they were devising Credit Scoring Model for SME Financing with the help of two banks. This model, he said, would be replicated into other banks to promote SME financing.

Director Knowledge Management and Communication Mehr Shah said they conducted different research studies and cited an example of market analysis of medical equipment for clinical laboratories in Pakistan. She said these research reports provide knowledge that could be effectively used by both the private sector as well as financial institutions to promote SMEs.