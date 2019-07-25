Govt signs $13.4mln of grant, financing agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday signed agreements with Japan and Germany to receive approximately $13.4 million in grant and financing for socioeconomic development projects.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of Japan Yusuke Shindo signed a grant agreement amounting to 322 million yen for human resource development scholarships for the academic year 2020. Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar witnessed the grant agreement signing ceremony.

Under the program, Japan will offer scholarships for master and doctoral degrees to the young capable government officials who are expected to play leadership roles in contributing to the socioeconomic development of the country. It also aims to build a human resource network and eventually strengthen the bilateral relationship between both the countries. “This opportunity will strengthen the government’s administrative capacities in the country,” an official statement quoted Azhar as saying. “All developing countries confront the challenge of designing coherent policies that can simultaneously improve service delivery, accelerate economic growth, reduce poverty and inequality and meet environmental challenges.”

The minister for economic affairs said countries need both strong analytical capacities to assess policy options and sound institutional arrangements for policy formulation and its effective implementation. He also expressed gratitude for Japan’s long-term economic partnership with Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment for further strengthening the bilateral relationships.

“Government of Japan has been one of the largest development partners of Pakistan for the last six decades,” he added. “Japan’s economic cooperation has played a vital role in development of socioeconomic sectors with main focus on human uplift, poverty reduction and capacity building of our institutions. Pakistan values Japan’s assistance in the field of education, health, energy, environment, disaster management and counter terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Germany signed financing agreements on social health protection phase-II worth Rs2.160 billion.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Country Director German Development Bank (KfW) Wolfgang Moeller signed financing agreements for social health protection phase-II. Under the agreement, KfW will provide grant assistance 2.6 million euro and 9.4 million euro for Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively. The collective amount offered is equivalent to 12 million euro.

The financial contribution will be used exclusively for the development of social health protection schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan to provide quality health care services to the registered beneficiaries.

Health departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will be involved in the implementation of the program, which will cover cost for hospitalisation for child birth, common diseases of childhood, injuries, accidents, common surgeries and medical ailments.

Azhar thanked the German government for the grant assistance, which will be helpful in redressing critical health related issues in far-flung regions. “These initiatives are truly commendable as they are geared to impact the lives of the common man,” he said. “The government of Pakistan values the focus of the German government to invest in such schemes and looks forward to further strengthening future cooperation in the upcoming government to government negotiations to be held in Berlin.”