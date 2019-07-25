Stocks end flat on downbeat quarterly earnings

Stocks ended flat on Thursday with bare minimum activity on investor concerns that the profits of major companies might fall, reflecting slippages in key economic indicators, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the benchmark KSE-100 shares index remained lacklustre. SBP held the PIB auction the other day, where yield curve inverted deeper with short-term maturities higher signalling ongoing economic concerns in the near-term.

“New reports suggest that FY19 budget deficit was likely to be close to Rs3.3 trillion, or 8.5 percent of GDP. Although a significant cut in PSDP spending was seen by the govt., the budget deficit showed an addition of Rs1,100 billion over the last year’s deficit of Rs2.2 trillion, she said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index gained 0.14 percent or 45.00 points to close at 32,446.40 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.29 percent or 44.20 points to end at 15,431.34 points level.

Of 324 active scrips, 121 moved up, 174 retreated, and 29 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 63.516 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 84.383 million shares in the previous session.

Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management, said, “Continuous buying from foreign investors is going to restore the investors’ confidence and may change the market sentiments in short run.”

So far it greatly helped in absorbing selling of mutual funds in the last few days, but also provided liquidity to the overall market. The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) attracted buying interest after the news of the new discovery, he added.

Total traded volume in today’s session remained low at 63 million shares compared to 84 million shares traded in the last session.

The stock market index facing stiff resistance around 32,100 levels, during the business period, KSE-100 slipped to 32,150 points. However, buying surfaced from some institutions, which helped the market recover sharply closing on a slightly positive nod. There was general belief that in any session, if it breaks the 32,000 level, share prices would recede further.

A leading analyst said financial institutions currently have been hesitant to deploy their funds at the stock market, and were mostly parking their funds in government securities. Government securities have been offering return of more than 13 percent per annum, while in the recent auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds, the yields have been increased by 55 basis points to 14.25 percent.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs284.99 to close at Rs6,134.99/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs18.10 to finish at Rs1,139.84/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Bata Pakistan, down Rs19.99 to close at Rs1,350.00/share, and Millat Tractors, down Rs9.06 to close at Rs790.94/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 5.524 million shares. The bank’s scrip gained Rs0.24 to close at Rs8.06/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Cement recording a turnover of 1.892 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.36 to end at Rs13.89/share.