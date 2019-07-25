Rupee ends higher

The rupee traded stronger against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday due to soft dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.45/dollar compared with the previous close of 160.78/dollar. The currency, however, traded firm at 160.70 against the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee posted moderate gains during the session on the back of lower dollar demand.

“The currency is expected to be volatile in the coming sessions on the back of debt related outflows,” said a dealer.

The country is scheduled to repay $25 million on August 1 on account of a loan

program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan completed a three years loan program worth $6.6 billion in 2016. Earlier this month, the country agreed to yet another bailout deal of $6 billion to avert its balance of payment crisis.

The loan program carried conditions, including market-based exchange rate to bring the rupee value to real effective exchange rate level.

Analysts said the rupee may appreciate due to remittance inflows related to upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The increasing inflows of remittances are expected to help the rupee to get stronger in the sessions to come.