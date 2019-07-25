Customs releases edible oil cargos after a month delay

KARACHI: Customs authorities have started clearing edible oil consignments stuck at ports for almost a month as the tax issue related to their imports was resolved, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified that value-added tax (VAT) of three percent is not applicable on edible oil imports.

A tax official said exemption from 3 percent additional customs duty was available to edible oil imports as per Clause 58 of Sales Tax Special Procedure Rules 2007. The government in the current fiscal year’s federal budget, however, rescinded the Clause 58 and introduced 12th Schedule, which entails 3 percent VAT on certain goods, including edible oils. The VAT is not applicable on raw material and intermediary goods that attract customs duty of less than 16 percent.

Since the duty was levied on edible oil imports on specific rates – fixed rate of approximately Rs10,000/ton –, a confusion was created whether or not the goods were excluded from the ambit of VAT.

“Due to this confusion, a number of edible oil consignments were stuck waiting clarification from the FBR since July 1,” a source said. In Ghee and cooking oil industry said sales tax in VAT mode at the rate of 3 percent under 12th Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 incorporated through Finance Act 2019/20 is not applicable on import of edible oil. Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said all variants of edible oils comply with the prescribed conditions and attract customs duty much lower than 16 percent ad valorem. Hence, it is qualified to be exempted from the levy of 3 percent ad valorem sales tax in VAT mode, it said.

The FBR said the imported edible oils, which are imported for further manufacturing of ghee/cooking oil, are subject to customs duty at specific rates and not at ad valorem rates. “It is accordingly clarified that in case of such raw materials/intermediary goods, which are subject to customs duty at specific rates, equivalent ad valorem rate may be worked out, and 3 percent VAT may not be charged where such equivalent ad valorem rate is less than 16 percent,” the FBR said in a statement.

Imports of edible oils, including soybean and palm into the country fell 21.04 and 10 percent, respectively, during the last fiscal year of 2018/19.

In July-June 2018/19, import of soybean oil into the country decreased 21.04 percent. It was recorded at $107.386 million in FY2019, as compared to $136 million in the preceding fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed.

Around 150,912 metric tons of soybean oil were imported during the last fiscal year to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the import of 156,718 metric tons in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, import of palm oil came down to $1.884 billion in 2018/19 from $2.038 billion in the fiscal year of 2017/18, showing a reduction of 9.57 percent year-on-year basis. About 3.147 million tons of palm oil were imported in 2018/19 as against the import of 1.843 million tons in 2017/18.