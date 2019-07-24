Aisam, Gonzalez third seeds at Atlanta Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez are third seeds in Atlanta Open being played in the US.

The third seed duo of Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 55th and 56th, respectively, is drawn against the unseeded pair of Ben McLachlan of Japan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia in the first round of this ATP-250 event.

In 2016, Aisam and his partner Ivan Dodig from Crotia were top seeds but they crashed out of the event in the first round.

In 2017, Aisam and his partner Sonchat Ratiwatana from Thailand lost in the quarter-finals.

This is the third time Aisam is playing this championship since 2010.