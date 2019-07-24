Kulasekara retires from international cricket

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Kulasekara announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Known for his ability to swing the new ball both ways, the 37-year-old is Sri Lanka’s third-highest One-day International (ODI) wicket-taker among seamers, behind Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga, with 199 scalps in 184 matches.

Kulasekara is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20Is, with 66 wickets in 58 matches, behind Malinga on the list.

Kulasekara had last represented Sri Lanka in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Hambantota in July 2017 and hasn’t played a competitive game since March 2018.

He impressed immediately on ODI debut against England in 2003 and forged a strong partnership with Malinga, who confirmed his ODI retirement on Tuesday.

In addition to swinging and seaming the new ball, Kulasekara was adept at bowling reverse-swinging yorkers with the old ball.

This skill came to the fore during Sri Lanka’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in 2014, when Kulasekara took eight wickets in six matches at an outstanding economy rate of 6.42.