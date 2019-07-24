close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
AFP
July 25, 2019

SL reduces squad to 16 for BD one-dayers

Sports

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Wednesday reduced their original 22-strong squad to 16 for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh in Colombo.

The first ODI will be played on Friday (tomorrow), the second two days later and the final match on July 31. All three games will be in the day-night format at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunarathna (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

