PCB Cricket Committee to meet on August 2

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that its cricket committee will meet at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on August 2.

The committee is an advisory panel whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman.

The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan. Other members are Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Urooj Mumtaz, Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director Domestic Cricket).

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to the meeting to provide their feedback and assessment of the men’s team’s recent performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link. The rest of the members will attend the meeting in person.

The committee will also review the performances of Pakistan women’s, under-16, and under-19 teams.